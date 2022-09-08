Fiduciary Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $109.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.73 and a 200 day moving average of $119.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.