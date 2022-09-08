Filda Self Reported Market Cap Hits $280,584.33 (FILDA)

Filda (FILDA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Filda has a market cap of $280,584.33 and $111,056.00 worth of Filda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filda coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filda has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filda Profile

Filda (CRYPTO:FILDA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Filda’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,240,628 coins. Filda’s official Twitter account is @fildafinance.

Filda Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FilDA is a lending project based on smart contracts, with the goal of realizing pledge lending in multiple chains. At present, the HECO (Huobi Ecological Chain) mainnet has been launched, and it has also been deployed and operated on the Elastos testnet, ready to go online.FilDA is a lending and staking project basing on smart contract. It is currently live on HECO ( the Huobi ECO Chain) and has also been deployed on Elastos testnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filda should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filda using one of the exchanges listed above.

