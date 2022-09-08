Financial Analysis: AppHarvest (APPH) vs. Its Rivals

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AppHarvest to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 34 127 416 23 2.71

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AppHarvest and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

AppHarvest presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 116.17%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 83.34%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s rivals have a beta of -28.78, suggesting that their average share price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppHarvest and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.63 AppHarvest Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.24

AppHarvest’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AppHarvest rivals beat AppHarvest on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

AppHarvest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.