Financial Contrast: Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) versus SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) and SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altex Industries and SilverBow Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $40,000.00 24.91 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A SilverBow Resources $407.20 million 1.63 $86.76 million $5.38 6.79

Analyst Ratings

SilverBow Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Altex Industries and SilverBow Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A SilverBow Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

SilverBow Resources has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.82%. Given SilverBow Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Altex Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and SilverBow Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries 655.93% 32.19% 16.32% SilverBow Resources 18.28% 71.35% 20.28%

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Altex Industries on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

