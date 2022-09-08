Financial Contrast: EZFill (EZFL) & Its Rivals

EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare EZFill to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.0% of EZFill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of EZFill shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EZFill and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EZFill $7.23 million -$9.38 million -1.57 EZFill Competitors $8.00 billion $270.68 million 6.83

Analyst Recommendations

EZFill’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than EZFill. EZFill is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EZFill and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00 EZFill Competitors 181 987 1395 36 2.49

EZFill presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.98%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 20.99%. Given EZFill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EZFill is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares EZFill and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZFill -132.26% -65.29% -57.67% EZFill Competitors -3.59% -1.63% 0.06%

Summary

EZFill competitors beat EZFill on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates as a mobile fueling company primarily in Florida. The company offers consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Aventura, Florida.

