Financial Review: TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) vs. Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Rating) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS International (Cda) 1 2 6 0 2.56 Clarivate 0 2 4 0 2.67

TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.37%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 44.57%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than TELUS International (Cda).

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS International (Cda) $2.19 billion 3.59 $78.00 million $0.56 52.91 Clarivate $1.88 billion 4.38 -$270.45 million ($0.20) -61.10

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Clarivate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TELUS International (Cda) has higher revenue and earnings than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS International (Cda), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TELUS International (Cda) and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS International (Cda) 6.26% 15.54% 7.17% Clarivate 1.87% 5.47% 2.84%

Risk & Volatility

TELUS International (Cda) has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.7% of TELUS International (Cda) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TELUS International (Cda) beats Clarivate on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS International (Cda)

(Get Rating)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience. The company also provides IT lifecycle services comprising cloud and platform services, app dev and management, quality assurance and testing, system operations, IT service desk, internet of things, engineering solutions, and enterprise platform services; advisory services consisting of digital strategy, CX process consulting, data and customer analytics, workforce management, learning excellence solutions, and business and process transformation; robotic process automation, talent acquisition, finance and accounting, and supply chain management; and content moderation and social media, and fraud prevention and detection. It serves tech and games, communications and media, ecommerce and fintech, healthcare, and travel and hospitality industries. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. TELUS International (Cda) Inc. is a subsidiary of TELUS Communications Inc.

About Clarivate

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.