Financial Survey: National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) & Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC)

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) and Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares National Instruments and Global Arena’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Instruments 6.71% 15.63% 9.21% Global Arena -170.79% N/A -255.82%

Risk and Volatility

National Instruments has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Arena has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Instruments 0 1 4 0 2.80 Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for National Instruments and Global Arena, as reported by MarketBeat.

National Instruments presently has a consensus price target of $45.60, indicating a potential upside of 17.13%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Instruments and Global Arena’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Instruments $1.47 billion 3.47 $89.32 million $0.78 49.91 Global Arena $1.22 million 0.00 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

National Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than Global Arena.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of National Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of National Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Global Arena shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

National Instruments beats Global Arena on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Instruments

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio. The company's application software comprises NI TestStand that is used for automated test and measurement applications in manufacturing environment; NI VeriStand, a software environment for configuring real-time testing applications; Flexlogger for sensor configuration and data logging of mixed signals; and NI InsightCM Enterprise, a software for monitoring ancillary rotating equipment. Its operations management and analytic enterprise software include NI DIAdem, which is configuration-based technical data management, analysis, and report generation tools to mine and analyze engineering and measurement data; NI SystemLink, a systems management and data collection software that enables the mass coordination of connected devices, software deployments, and data communications throughout a distributed system; and NI Optimal Plus. The company also offers PXI hardware form factor; and NI semiconductor test systems, as well as software and hardware maintenance, and training and certification services. It serves semiconductor, transportation, aerospace, and defense industries; and government agencies. National Instruments Corporation has strategic agreements with Konrad Technologies, Inc. to develop test systems and solutions for autonomous driving software and hardware validation; and Foretellix Ltd. to enhance the safety of advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Global Arena

(Get Rating)

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. Global Arena Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.