Findora (FRA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $25.65 Million

Findora (FRA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, Findora has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. Findora has a market cap of $25.65 million and approximately $202,302.00 worth of Findora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Findora coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Findora Coin Profile

Findora (CRYPTO:FRA) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Findora’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,653,573,187 coins. Findora’s official Twitter account is @findoraofficial.

Buying and Selling Findora

According to CryptoCompare, “Findora is building a global decentralized financial network for the creation and use of confidential assets and smart contracts. The Findora blockchain achieves privacy-preserving transparency and uses ZK-Rollup technology. Its flexible technology can also be used to replace enterprises’ current infrastructure or be deployed in the cloud as sub-networks (side-ledgers) – all interoperable with the public Findora blockchain.Findora enables assets of any nature on its network – fiats, cryptocurrencies, equity, debt and derivatives. Its mission is to address the challenges that exist when supporting a wide spectrum of assets and diverse financial use cases, while providing confidentiality and retaining the transparency.FRA is the native token of the Findora platform and is required for access to its core features and functionalities, including staking, governance, payment for transactions, privacy-enhancing features, and access to advanced financial application building tools and other services.FRA’s Genesis Total Supply is set at 21 billion FRAs.There will be up to 835.8 million FRA tokens (3.98% of the Genesius Total Supply) in circulation at Genesis.”

