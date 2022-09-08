FintruX Network (FTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $527,628.01

FintruX Network (FTX) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $527,628.01 and $152.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

