FIO Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $27.04 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 8th. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.04 million and $3.19 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000316 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000187 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 123.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00076094 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 811,173,510 coins and its circulating supply is 609,981,779 coins. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

