Firdaos (FDO) 24 Hour Volume Tops $69,407.00

Firdaos (FDO) traded up 38.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Firdaos has traded 303.7% higher against the dollar. Firdaos has a market capitalization of $194,977.50 and $69,407.00 worth of Firdaos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firdaos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000598 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,327.09 or 0.99913407 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00039285 BTC.

Firdaos Profile

Firdaos (FDO) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Firdaos’ total supply is 1,920,036 coins and its circulating supply is 1,589,249 coins. The official website for Firdaos is firdaos.com. Firdaos’ official Twitter account is @zelaapay.

Buying and Selling Firdaos

According to CryptoCompare, “Firdaos aims to disrupt the traditional real estate ecosystem through blockchain technology and DeFi, which allows converting real estate assets into flash liquidity pools crowdfunded by a decentralized community of cryptocurrency investors from around the world.Whitepaper”

