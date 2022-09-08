Firo Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.69 Million (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Firo has a total market cap of $31.99 million and $9.69 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Firo has traded 27% higher against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $2.79 or 0.00014456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,286.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,630.93 or 0.08456511 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00189736 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00026058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00300129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.53 or 0.00785715 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.38 or 0.00665687 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001246 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,473,419 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. The official website for Firo is firo.org.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from Zcoin (full info here), Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Firo uses a PoW-Chainlock hybrid consensus model whereby quorums are formed by several hundred masternodes deterministically selected (LLMQ) that perform a verifiable network-wide measurement/vote of the “first-seen” rule and locks in the block that is first-seen. Blocks are final with a single confirmation as no reorganizations are allowed past this point. This also mitigates 51% mining attacks as more than half the masternode network would need to be compromised to disable Chainlocks before a 51% attack can be mounted. Firo's mining algorithm is MTP which relies on memory hardness to make it resistant to ASICs. It is moving to FiroPOW, a ProgPOW variant that is designed explicitly for GPU mining and is even more resistant to ASICs and FPGAs to encourage fair distribution of its coin.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.