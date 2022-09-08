First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 361,999 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in First Solar were worth $96,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 22,940.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,586 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 14.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,449 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $113,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,386 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $134.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $135.20.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $141.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $119.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

