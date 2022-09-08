First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FSLR. StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $85.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of First Solar to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.95.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FSLR opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average is $81.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59, a P/E/G ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. First Solar has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $135.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.45 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,397 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,274,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $55,036.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,087.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,386. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $197,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $46,535,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $96,907,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

See Also

