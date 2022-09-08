First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTCS. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $72.09 on Thursday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

