First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Large Volume Increase

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 21,759 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 557,220 shares.The stock last traded at $133.57 and had previously closed at $136.04.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Stock Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.69 and its 200-day moving average is $153.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $528,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 145.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 558.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 72,907 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

