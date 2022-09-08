FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives GBX 127.29 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 127.29 ($1.54).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FGP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.63) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 117.32 ($1.42) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73. FirstGroup has a twelve month low of GBX 82.15 ($0.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.66 ($1.76). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 124.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.81. The stock has a market cap of £880.12 million and a P/E ratio of 1.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

In other FirstGroup news, insider Ryan Mangold sold 327,533 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.32), for a total value of £357,010.97 ($431,381.07). In related news, insider Peter Lynas acquired 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($27,791.20).

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

