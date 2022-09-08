Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI) Insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl Buys 67,426 Shares of Stock

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX:FSI – Get Rating) insider Emmanuel (Manny) Pohl bought 67,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.93 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of A$130,401.88 ($91,190.13).

Flagship Investments Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04.

Flagship Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Flagship Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Flagship Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

About Flagship Investments

Flagship Investments Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by EC. Pohl & Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on factors such as management stability, organic growth, sustainable competitive, and financial statements to build its portfolio.

See Also

