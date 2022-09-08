FLEX Coin Price Down 42.7% Over Last Week (FLEX)

FLEX Coin (FLEX) traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. One FLEX Coin coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLEX Coin has a market capitalization of $18.36 million and approximately $14,249.00 worth of FLEX Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLEX Coin has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.88 or 0.99889064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038314 BTC.

About FLEX Coin

FLEX Coin (FLEX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2019. FLEX Coin’s total supply is 98,735,765 coins and its circulating supply is 78,735,765 coins. FLEX Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinFLEXdotcom. FLEX Coin’s official message board is coinflex.com/coinflex-blog. FLEX Coin’s official website is coinflex.com.

Buying and Selling FLEX Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFLEX (Coin Futures and Lending Exchange) is a physically delivered cryptocurrency futures exchange. CoinFLEX offers investors the ability to hedge Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency exposure forward using collateral in Bitcoin and/or Tether. It also offers spot exchange order books.FLEX Coin powers the CoinFLEX exchange and is the foundation of the CoinFLEX ecosystem. Across all of our products, FLEX Coin provides all our users with exclusive benefits for trading on CoinFLEX.Anyone who owns 100 FLEX Coins can redeem 100 FLEX at CoinFLEX.com in exchange for a 50% reduction of their current 24 hours of trading fees. This 24 hour period is strictly measured from noon UTC to noon UTC. Any redeemed FLEX will be burned and removed from circulation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLEX Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLEX Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLEX Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

