Flow Hits One Day Volume of $94.30 Million (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Flow coin can now be bought for $1.92 or 0.00010050 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flow has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $1.99 billion and $94.30 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,461.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,730.39 or 0.09034904 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005222 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001732 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.81 or 0.00876195 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00017259 BTC.
Flow Coin Profile
Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,390,757,889 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.
Buying and Selling Flow
