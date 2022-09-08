Folder Protocol Price Hits $0.0152 on Top Exchanges (FOL)

Folder Protocol (FOL) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Folder Protocol has a total market cap of $167,011.32 and $12,786.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,373.53 or 0.99980189 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039287 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol (CRYPTO:FOL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com. Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io.

Buying and Selling Folder Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Folder Protocol (FOL) is designed to function as a second-layer solution for decentralized storage network; an incentive layer on top of IPFS, which enables to provide storage infrastructure for any data.”

