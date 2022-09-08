Font One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,713.00 (FONT)

Font (FONT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Font coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Font has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Font has a market capitalization of $89,112.35 and $2,713.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Font alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,321.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00134995 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022774 BTC.

Font Profile

FONT is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity.

Buying and Selling Font

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Font using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.