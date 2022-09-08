Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,397 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $20,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Fortinet by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 36,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,638.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $50.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.33. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35.
Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
