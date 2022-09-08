Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 533,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,800,000 after purchasing an additional 82,354 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,962,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,635,000 after purchasing an additional 94,027 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $50.45 on Thursday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.34.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $343,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,381,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,207 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,577 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

