Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fortinet to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.60 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.34.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.28, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $74.35.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $229,638.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 8,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $501,310.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,772,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,381,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,207 shares of company stock worth $2,839,577 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Fortinet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in Fortinet by 0.7% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 4,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.