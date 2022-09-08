ForTube (FOR) One Day Volume Hits $5.58 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One ForTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $12.22 million and $5.58 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,281.81 or 0.99977855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038421 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

Buying and Selling ForTube

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

