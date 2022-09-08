Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) by 143.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,092 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Covey were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 236,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FC opened at $48.22 on Thursday. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $66.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.27 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

FC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.