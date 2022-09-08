Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Holdings Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,346 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,782 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Franklin Resources worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $807,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $288,455,000 after acquiring an additional 701,374 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,464,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after acquiring an additional 436,081 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,806,049 shares of company stock worth $33,623,107 and sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Franklin Resources Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.05 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

