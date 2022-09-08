Frax Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Frax has a market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $9.61 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,696.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.87 or 0.05843954 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00873678 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015866 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,484,779,698 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

