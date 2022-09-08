Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $462,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 80.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 928 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

