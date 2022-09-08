Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Freshpet from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Freshpet Stock Down 4.9 %

Freshpet stock opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day moving average is $71.58. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $37.52 and a fifty-two week high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $146.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freshpet by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,807,000 after buying an additional 1,271,638 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,184,000 after buying an additional 1,090,907 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,377,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Freshpet by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,028,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,389,000 after purchasing an additional 485,765 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

