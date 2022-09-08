Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) & Its Peers Critical Review

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Frontier Communications Parent to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.4% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Frontier Communications Parent and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 1 8 0 2.89 Frontier Communications Parent Competitors 569 2137 2353 97 2.38

Profitability

Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus price target of $37.22, suggesting a potential upside of 39.78%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 154.08%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 7.98% 10.42% 2.89% Frontier Communications Parent Competitors -76.87% -0.07% -1.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion $4.96 billion 13.66 Frontier Communications Parent Competitors $14.38 billion $1.69 billion 11.91

Frontier Communications Parent’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Communications Parent. Frontier Communications Parent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent’s rivals have a beta of 0.86, meaning that their average share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.