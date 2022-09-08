Frontier Price Up 12% This Week (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 12% against the dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $23.68 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005201 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00037633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00134711 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022901 BTC.

About Frontier

FRONT is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

