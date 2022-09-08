Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $12.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Frontline traded as high as $12.73 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 175934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Frontline by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Frontline by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.47.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

