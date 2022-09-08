Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $7.01

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.01, but opened at $6.85. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 27,556 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Up 3.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $210.21 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $269,593,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 26.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 29,326,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,303 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 65.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. lifted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 81.1% in the second quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 12,828,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

