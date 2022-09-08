Fundamenta Reaches Market Capitalization of $21,328.71 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $21,328.71 and approximately $9.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.68 or 0.00633108 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00866155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017023 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022090 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,991,486 coins and its circulating supply is 2,721,370 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network.

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

