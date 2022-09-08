Fundamenta Reaches Market Capitalization of $21,328.71 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (FMTA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $21,328.71 and approximately $9.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.68 or 0.00633108 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.84 or 0.00866155 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00017023 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022090 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.
About Fundamenta
Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,991,486 coins and its circulating supply is 2,721,370 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network.
Buying and Selling Fundamenta
