FUNToken (FUN) Market Cap Tops $85.09 Million

FUNToken (FUN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a market cap of $85.09 million and $2.47 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FUNToken has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FUNToken alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,409.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022671 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00064124 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00071599 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005841 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005150 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00085171 BTC.

About FUNToken

FUNToken (FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins and its circulating supply is 10,962,808,529 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech.

FUNToken Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUNToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUNToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.