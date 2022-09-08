Fuse Network (FUSE) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0981 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $361,400.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fuse Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,309.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.93 or 0.09023479 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.78 or 0.00871112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00017368 BTC.

Fuse Network Coin Profile

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network.

Fuse Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fuse Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fuse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fuse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.