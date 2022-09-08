Futureswap (FST) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.94 Million

Futureswap (FST) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Futureswap coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Futureswap has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Futureswap has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $38,771.00 worth of Futureswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Futureswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.88 or 0.99889064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038314 BTC.

About Futureswap

Futureswap is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. Futureswap’s total supply is 3,481,139 coins and its circulating supply is 21,305,529 coins. The official website for Futureswap is www.futureswap.com. Futureswap’s official Twitter account is @1irstcoin.

Futureswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Futureswap is an Ethereum-based platform for traders and yield seekers, designed from the beginning to be user-owned and governed. Futureswap offers up to 20x leverage with a system that provides a high level of efficiency and distributed incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futureswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Futureswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Futureswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Futureswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Futureswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.