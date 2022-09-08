FUZE Token (FUZE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,964.14

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. FUZE Token has a market capitalization of $8,964.14 and $30,041.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can now be purchased for $11.96 or 0.00062156 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,310.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.02 or 0.09026119 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001751 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00872029 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017377 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FUZE Token is medium.com/@fuzetoken. The official website for FUZE Token is fuzetoken.net. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
