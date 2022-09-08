FY2022 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Reduced by Analyst

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Calibre Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 6th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $1.90 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Calibre Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.22. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.84 and a twelve month high of C$1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of C$439.90 million and a PE ratio of 5.16.

Calibre Mining ( TSE:CXB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$142.01 million during the quarter.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

