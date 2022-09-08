FYDcoin (FYD) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 8th. One FYDcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. FYDcoin has a market cap of $588,880.27 and $5,168.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Compound (COMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00255807 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000471 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000083 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Netrum (NTR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
FYDcoin Coin Profile
FYDcoin is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 625,636,893 coins. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
FYDcoin Coin Trading
