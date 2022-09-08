Gains Associates Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (GAINS)

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Gains Associates coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges. Gains Associates has a market cap of $3.62 million and $117,559.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gains Associates has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $111.79 or 0.00577112 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00866758 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017224 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022096 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000315 BTC.
Gains Associates Profile
Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.
Buying and Selling Gains Associates
