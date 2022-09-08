Gala (GALA) Market Cap Achieves $339.30 Million

Gala (GALA) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Gala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0486 or 0.00000253 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $339.30 million and $131.97 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,244.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00134942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022866 BTC.

Gala Coin Profile

Gala is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Gala Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

