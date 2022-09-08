Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

