Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Galectin Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $105.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galectin Therapeutics (GALT)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.