GamerCoin (GHX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $194,243.00

GamerCoin (GHX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and approximately $194,243.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GamerCoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0196 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,696.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,122.87 or 0.05843954 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001727 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00873678 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00015866 BTC.
GamerCoin Coin Profile
GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,587,501 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom.
GamerCoin Coin Trading
