Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and $6,691.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gameswap has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00002722 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00030010 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00086110 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00041936 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org.

Buying and Selling Gameswap

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

