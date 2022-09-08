Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $55.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several analysts have commented on GLPI shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $49.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $326.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.40 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Insider Activity at Gaming and Leisure Properties

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

