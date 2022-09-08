Gateley’s (GTLY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Gateley Stock Performance

Shares of GTLY opened at GBX 183.50 ($2.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.92. Gateley has a twelve month low of GBX 172.55 ($2.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 262 ($3.17). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 203.51. The firm has a market cap of £228.56 million and a P/E ratio of 1,529.17.

Get Gateley alerts:

About Gateley

(Get Rating)

Read More

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.