Gateley’s (GTLY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Gateley (LON:GTLY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Gateley Stock Performance
Shares of GTLY opened at GBX 183.50 ($2.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.19, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.92. Gateley has a twelve month low of GBX 172.55 ($2.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 262 ($3.17). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 196.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 203.51. The firm has a market cap of £228.56 million and a P/E ratio of 1,529.17.
About Gateley
Read More
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Gateley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gateley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.