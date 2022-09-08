GazeTV Price Hits $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (GAZE)

GazeTV (GAZE) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. GazeTV has a total market capitalization of $4.53 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GazeTV coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GazeTV has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GazeTV alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.21 or 0.99850016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00038677 BTC.

GazeTV Coin Profile

GAZE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2020. GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF. The official website for GazeTV is gazetv.com/#private_access.

Buying and Selling GazeTV

According to CryptoCompare, “GazeTV is a social entertainment platform with built-in tokenomic incentives and reward functions. Harnessing the advantage of blockchain technology, it built the GAZE tokenized ecosystem to empower creators and audience to interact, support and grow with each other.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GazeTV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GazeTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GazeTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GazeTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.